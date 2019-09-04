HC awards Rs 3.2 crore compensation to dead techie’s kin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court awarded a compensation of Rs 3.2 crore to the family of a software engineer who was killed in a road accident in 2015. Allowing in-part the Miscellaneous First Appeal filed by the widow of deceased N B Etheendranath, the division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice K Natarajan awarded the compensation.

The compensation was asked to be distributed to the family members — who are claimants — including S L Varsha (37), widow of deceased and their son E Bharath (6). The duo is currently residing in Dharward along with Etheendranath parents and his sister.

“Of the Rs 3.20 crore to be paid by Future Generali Insurance Company Limited, 30% should be paid to minor son of the deceased, 15% to his parents, 10% to his unmarried sister and the remaining to be payable to the widow of the deceased”, the court said.

According to the order, the claimants had prayed the tribunal to award a compensation of Rs 50.02 crore after Ethendranath died in accident on February 10, 2015, after the car he was travelling in overturned owing to the driver’s negligence at Paragodu near Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district.

However, the tribunal had awarded a compensation of Rs 1.70 crore with interest at 9% per annum on November 15, 2017. Against this, the family of the deceased filed an appeal before HC seeking enhancement of the compensation amount. It was contended that Ethendranath was working in various software firms in India and the US and was also working as a manager at Yahoo Software India Private Ltd earning a salary of `30 lakh/ annum.

The insurance company has also preferred appeal on the ground that the compensation is excessive and exorbitant. Partly allowing this, the court ordered that the compensation should carry interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of petition till its realisation.