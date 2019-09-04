JEE (Main) 2020 exam to be conducted twice

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come the next academic year, JEE (Main) 2020 examination will be conducted twice for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), among others.

The First JEE (Main) 2020 will be held between January 6 and 11, while the second JEE (Main) will be conducted between April 3 and 9, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated in a press communiqué on Tuesday.

Considering the opinions given by subject experts and taking into account the eligibility criteria for B Arch and B Planning courses, the JEE Apex Board (JAB) has approved changes in the pattern of question papers and number of questions for BE/B Tech, B Arch and B Planning for JEE (Main) 2020 examination, the press release stated.

These exams will be held in ‘Computer Based Test’ mode only, except drawing test for B.Arch, which will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate programmes at IITs for the year 2020 will also have to appear for the BE/B Tech paper of JEE (Main) 2020. Based on their performance, candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020. Admission to IITs will be based on category-wise All India Rank in JEE (Advanced), subject to certain conditions.

Candidates who wish to appear for the January JEE (Main) 2020 may check the detailed information bulletin on www.nta.ac.in. and apply online by the end of this month.