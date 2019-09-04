Home States Karnataka

Kanakapura comes to a standstill after DK Shivakumar's arrest

Atleast 2,500 policemen, some from Mysuru and Mandya were deputed to Kanakapura main junction as a precautionary measure.  

Tight Police security on Kanakapura MG Road on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, Kanakapura town witnessed a complete shutdown as shops and educational institutes were shut down and public transport halted after senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress and JDS workers joined hands creating ruckus over the arrest of the senior Congressman who represents Kanakapura Assembly constituency. A mock funeral procession for Narendra Modi was taken out by D K Shivakumar supporters. They even lit a pyre expressing their anger.

READ MORE | DK Shivakumar arrest: Protests erupt in Karnataka, Ramanagara boils

Raju, a vegetable vendor who sells Cucumber in his pushcar, was seen sitting idle as the shut down has affected his business. "I have kept 3 sacks of Cucumbers at home. These are perishable. I have paid Rs 2400 for it," Raju said. 

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar's followers are planning to carry out different protests every day till the Congress leader is released. "We will walk from Kanakapura mini Soudha to Vidhana Soudha. Some are also planning a 'Delhi chalo'. We are going to hold a march across the entire town in the evening, we just want him back," Mahesh, a resident of Kanakapura said.

