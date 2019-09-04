Home States Karnataka

Modi government 'harassing' DK Shivakumar to demoralise him and his supporters: Kharge

Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of political 'vendetta' after its senior leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. 

Published: 04th September 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge. ( Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of political 'vendetta' while expressing their support for Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar hours after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Alleging "political vendetta", senior party leader Malikarjuna Kharge said "the Central Government is harassing DK Shivakumar and wants to demoralise him along with his supporters. As per rules whenever the Income Tax department and ED called, he responded. He also followed all the rules and regulation in accordance with the law."

"Shivakumar is cooperating with the agencies. Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this," added Kharge said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at Shivakumar's house in August 2017.

According to the sources, the agency, during the initial probe had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported assets linked to Shivkumar.

Earlier this year, the ED had issued its first summon to Shivakumar on January 17 and second on February 15.

On these two dates, the Congress leader did not appear before the agency. He, instead, approached a court challenging the summons issued to him and sought relief.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED. Later that night, he was summoned by the agency and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar congress Enforcement Directorate Malikarjuna Kharge
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp