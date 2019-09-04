Home States Karnataka

Protests break out against DKS’ arrest

Hours after Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, protests broke out in his home turf  of Kanakapura.

The cracked windshield of a KSRTC bus after protesters pelted stones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, protests broke out in his home turf of Kanakapura. Congress workers hit the streets in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kanakapura and other places in the state. In Kanakapura, protestors resorted to stone-pelting, while traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was blocked for sometime on Tuesday evening.

Police said one KSRTC bus from Malavalli depot, two from Kanakapura and one from Channpatana were damaged in stone-pelting incidents. Agitators also pelted stones at the BJP office in the town. Tyres were burnt at Chennabasappa Circle and protests were held at Dodda Allahalli of Kanakapura. Hotels, shops and other commercial establishments in the town were shut in the evening. Police deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Congress units are staging demonstrations across the state on Wednesday.KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We will protest against dictatorship and attempts to silence political opponents,” he said.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “ED and CBI have turned out to be puppet agents of the BJP government at the Centre....”

Former union minister Veerappa Moily reiterated Congress’ allegation of Centre misusing agencies.  
Meanwhile,  security has been tightened around the CM’s residence in anticipation of protests by Congress workers.  “Government of India should halt the process of terrorising and harassment naming people as criminals even before the judicial process is set in motion,” Moily said in a statement.

 

