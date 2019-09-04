Home States Karnataka

Railway minister holds meeting on board train

As part of his efforts to bolster rail services between Belagavi and Goa, he reviewed pending works on the route

Published: 04th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on board a special train

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Tuesday held a meeting of top railway officials on board a special train between Belagavi and Goa. As part of his efforts to bolster rail service between Belagavi and Goa, the minister reviewed pending works on the route and directed officials to expedite works to improve train service. Soon after the meeting, Angadi said due to incessant rainfall in the Western Ghats, several works on this route got hampered.

He said he inspected the route between Madgaon and Londa on Tuesday to get all the ongoing works expedited. “The department is committed to bolstering rail service on this route in the coming days to promote tourism,’’ he added. During his onboard meeting, he sought information about the measures taken to ensure safety of passengers.

The minister also suggested a string of initiatives to improve the existing system in the larger interests of people depending on trains on a regular basis. While highlighting the rising number of people in both Goa and Belagavi who depended on trains to operate their businesses, Angadi called upon the officials to initiate measures to meet their demands. On Wednesday, Angadi will attend a series of programmes of the Railway Department in Goa after flagging off the Belagavi-Goa passenger train at 11 am at Vasco railway station in that state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway minister
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp