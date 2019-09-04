Stone with 2 inscriptions 150 yrs apart found

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A stone with two inscriptions on either side, from the period of the Vijayanagara empire, has been discovered at Jade village in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district.

The uniqueness of the inscriptions are that they belong to different sects – Shaivism and Vaishnavism.

Assistant director of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, R Shejeshwara, said in a release that the inscriptions are 1.5 feet wide and 3.5 feet in length and made in cyst stone. While the description on one side has seven lines, the other side has nine.

The text on one side starts with a Ganesha ‘Stuthi.’ It states that an important leader or officer, Hakati Yanchinaikar Nageyayappattanayaka, died in 1403. The inscription was written when Harihara II was ruling.

The inscription carved on the other side of stone describes donation offered to Lord Hanumantha. However, the gap between the first inscription and the second one is about 150 years, with the second one being carved later.

The second inscription states that puja and other rituals had been offered to Kamaruru Hanmantha.

It mentions that two pieces of land in which paddy and areca were grown were donated to the temple.

The stone also carries a warning against damage to it.