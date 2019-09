WATCH | Congress leader Siddaramaiah slaps party worker at Mysuru Airport

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has courted controversy again by slapping a party worker at Mysuru Airport on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah had finished speaking to media, when a party worker later identified as Nadanahalli Ravi, a former Gram Panchayat president approached him.

He gave his cellphone to Sidddaramaiah and insisted on him speaking to the caller from the other side.

It seems to have irked Siddaramaiah who slapped Ravi, and the incident has been caught on camera and later went viral.

Ravi who did not make any fuss quietly collected the phone and walked away.

Ravi told media persons later. "It was true that Siddaramaiah slapped me, but I don't mind. He is like a father to me and I don't have any qualms".

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) 4 September 2019

Ravi said, "Marigowda was on phone and wanted to invite Siddaramaiah to take part in the protest organised at Gandhi Square. But, Siddaramaiah was travelling towards former MLC A K Subbaiah's house in Kodagu. As I insisted, Siddaramaiah got angry".

It is a second such incident after the former CM's quarrel with Jamalar a woman Congress leader in Varuna, in January this year.

Jamalar had alleged that Varuna MLA Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah has stayed away from the constituency.

When the duel ensued, Siddaramaiah snatched the microphone along with the chudidhar veil of Jamalar.