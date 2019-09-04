Home States Karnataka

Water woes unite Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs

Four days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to discuss water management, flood relief, river sharing.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

While Ganesha festival seemed to bring the two heads of states together, the meeting created the platform for both states to go hand-in-hand on many water-related issues, including a joint appeal to the Centre for additional funds for flood relief that both states reeled from. 

Fadnavis’ twitter handle claimed that the meeting prioritised water management, flood relief, river sharing. Tuesday’s meeting was the first-of-its-kind after BSY took oath as Chief Minister. Fadnavis is said to have played a vital role in fanning the embers of rebellion in the former Congress- JDS coalition especially among MLAs of Mumbai Karnataka region. 

Disqualified MLAs of the coalition government were also holed up in multiple hotels in Maharashtra before the fall of the coalition, allegedly under the watchful eyes of Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Basavraj Bommai accompanied BSY as he visited Fadnavis’ residence, where the latter’s cabinet ministers Girish Mahajan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present. 

Among the few decisions taken during the meeting was forming of a high-level committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation.

Unchecked water release from Koyna dam of Maharashtra when parts of Mumbai Karnataka were already reeling under flood had worsened the situation compelling BSY to shoot off letters to Maharashtra.

The two States have agreed to offer better cooperation during times of crisis. “It was also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra and Telangana division. Both the states took a firm stand that Andhra and Telangana should take water from their allotted share,” a statement from Devendra Fadnavis’ office said.

BSY pushed for a meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to ensure gazette notification of Mahadayi tribunal order by the Union government.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have decided to approach the centre jointly for additional funds towards flood relief and rehabilitation.

