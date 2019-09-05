Home States Karnataka

Belagavi authorities ask people near Krishna river to move as Maharashtra would release excess water

'Rescue teams are in place with necessary equipment, and all precautionary measures have been taken to face the flood situation.' said Belagavi Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli.

Published: 05th September 2019 09:35 PM

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Belagavi district administration has asked people living in Krishna river basin to move to safer areas along with their necessary belongings and livestock, in view of release of excess water from neighbouring Maharashtra due to heavy rains there.

Assuring all possible assistance and cooperation from the district administration in shifting to safer areas, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli in a release said, "rescue teams are in place with necessary equipment, and all precautionary measures have been taken to face the flood situation."

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in the steps it takes for their safety.

In a letter to the Belagavi DC, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolhapur in Maharashtra urged to take precautionary measures, stating that due to heavy rains in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra an estimated 2.00 lakh cusecs or more water is likely released from dams in the state to Koyna, Krishna and Panchaganga rivers that flow in Kolhapur and Satara districts.

According to information, dams in Maharashtra are receiving 1,33,097 cusecs of water, and as the deluge continued in the dam areas there, excess water may be released.

Also, with the Met department has predicted more rains in Maharashtra for the next two days, water levels in Krishna river may increase in the next 3-4 days, the release added.

Belagavi district was badly affected in the floods last month.

