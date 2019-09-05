Home States Karnataka

BJP did not intend to get DKS arrested: Madhuswamy

The BJP does not need to turn anyone into a hero by arresting them, J C Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary affairs minister said on Wednesday.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP does not need to turn anyone into a hero by arresting them, JC Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary affairs minister said on Wednesday. He was referring to the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters at the Sambra airport in Belagavi on Wednesday, he said that Shivakumar’s arrest was expected as the Enforcement Directorate’s investigators might have scrutinised all of Shivakumar’s suspicious activities. “The BJP does not need to clarify anything on this. We have never played dirty politics,” Madhuswamy said.

He added that the party had no hidden intentions in getting Shivakumar arrested. “Nobody will become a hero by seeing him behind bars.”

On the topic of the appointment of three deputy chief ministers to BS Yediyurappa, Madhuswamy said that the decision was taken by the BJP high command and that BJP national president Amit Shah was responsible for the appointment of every minister after proper calculations.

On the topic of his visit, Madhuswamy said, “In my visit to Belagavi, I will review damage caused to lakes and other water bodies, connected to minor irrigation works. I will conduct meetings with senior officers and local representatives. The Central Government has not delayed releasing relief funds. A flood damage report has been submitted to the Centre. We are pressurising the central government to get more funds.”

