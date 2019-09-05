Home States Karnataka

Common man left in a spot amid protests demanding DKS' release

Tejas (37), a sawmill worker from Kanakapura, visited his native Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi. His return journey cost him a bomb.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:07 AM

Kanakapura residents climbing into an ambulance to reach their destinations. Transport took a hit as protests broke out | Vinod Kumar T

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Enforcement Directorate took Congress strongman into custody in faraway New Delhi, the tremors were felt on his home turf —the Ramanagara-Kanakapura belt.  Apart from a rash of angry protests, the public transport system connecting Ramanagara to other parts of the state came to a paralysing halt. It was the common man, especially the working class, who was left scrambling for transport — some took an ambulance, others hid under tarpaulin in goods vehicles, and yet others paid up huge amounts to reach their destinations.

Tejas (37), a sawmill worker from Kanakapura, visited his native Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi. His return journey cost him a bomb. He returned to Bengaluru by train on Tuesday, but with no bus service to Kanakapura, he was forced to spend the night at a lodge in Majestic, and shell out `500.

On Wednesday morning, buses were again scarce, so he took an auto from Majestic in Bengaluru to Harohalli Industrial Area for Rs 800. From there, he took another auto to Kanakapura bus stand for Rs 30, sharing it with eight others, and then walked 4km to reach his room. “I didn’t have a clue there would be a protest or bandh. I normally spend Rs 500 for train ticket and Rs 75 for the bus fare from Majestic. I ended up spending thrice the amount,” he added.

TNIE spotted a few uniformed employees of a firm sitting inside an ambulance, near Yadavanahalli, Kanakapura, and learnt that the industry, located in Bidadi, had made pick-up arrangements for their employees who stay in Kanakapura and surrounding areas. As there were no buses, and afraid to send a company vehicle, they sent an ambulance, the logic being that those who stone buses may not harm ambulances.

At Kanakapura Circle, another ambulance was seen ferrying some construction workers.

