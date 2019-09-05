DK Shivakumar money laundering case: Three other accused will not be arrested for a week, says ED to Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday gave an undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that the three other accused in the money laundering case, in which Congress leader and former minister DK Shivakumar is involved, will not be arrested for a week on the condition that they should appear before it if summons are issued in relation to the case.

This undertaking was given before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz which is hearing the appeals filed by them against the order of a single bench which rejected their petitions questioning the summons issued by the ED on August 30, 2019.

The ED submitted before the court that the accused should appear before the ED if summons are issued to them for recording their statement.



The three accused are Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Sunil Sharma.