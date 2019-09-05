DKS' arrest: BJP leaders told to refrain from issuing hasty statements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Worried about a possible backlash from the Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region, BJP leadership is said to have directed its leaders in the state to refrain from issuing any statements in haste over former minister DK Shivakumar’s arrest.

After Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Congress leader in a money laundering case, his supporters and the party workers are protesting across the state. They are accusing the BJP leadership of political vendetta against Shivakumar. Congress and JDS leaders also took exception to Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s remarks on the ED action against the Congress leader. Karjol had questioned why Shivakumar had to take care of Congress MLAs from Gujarat (during Rajya Sabha elections in 2017).

Sources said as some Congress leaders and former minister’s supporters may project it as an action against the Vokkaliga community and its leader, the BJP asked its leaders to be cautious about issuing any statements. “Senior leaders in the state discussed the issue on Wednesday morning and asked leaders to be careful before issuing any statements as it may send a wrong message,” said a party leader. On Wednesday, very few BJP leaders spoke about Shivakumar’s arrest.

Meanwhile, national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh slammed Congress. “The then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi submits himself to the notices of agencies, comes out untainted ... the then Home Minister of Gujarat Amit Shah submits himself to the laws of land & comes out unscathed ..the then CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa faces judicial trial & gets clean chit ... Never was democracy in danger .. Now Congress leaders are under scrutiny . Democracy gets admitted to ICU. There is a limit Congis .. Nation understands you perfectly Off late,” Santhosh tweeted.