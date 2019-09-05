Home States Karnataka

Election Commission okay with 'One Nation, One Poll'

CEC Sunil Arora says the panel agrees ‘in principle’, but puts onus on political parties

Published: 05th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

(left) CEC Sunil Arora addressing the General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies in Bengaluru on Wednesday | nagaraja gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the massive exercise that elections are, the Election Commission of India, it seems, agrees with ‘One Nation, One Election’, at least in principle. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, speaking after the 4th General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) in Bengaluru said that the onus was on political parties to make that idea a possibility. A day after he took charge as Chairman of A-WEB, Arora spoke on various topics including the status of voters left out of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

“EC supports it (single polls) in principle but a lot of amendments are required in the Constitution. We have just concluded assembly polls in a few states and if one single election needs to be held then all these assemblies should be dissolved. We need a very broad consensus of political parties because it is ultimately they who need to make the requisite amendments,” Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commission, said even as he agreed that resources and logistics required will not just be massive but will also need coordination and cooperation of various departments.

“While security forces come under the Ministry of Home affairs there are many departments that help the election process. A fixed figure cannot be relied on to estimate resources. Rs 5,000 crore has been spent on EVMs alone so far. The government needs to do something for resources,” he said. The EC’s stance comes at a time the Modi led BJP government has openly been batting for simultaneous polls to parliament and assemblies. 

The Prime Minister had even called for an all-party leaders’ meeting soon after being sworn-in for the second time to the office to discuss the possibilities of One Nation One Election. The EC, the CEC said, will consider all voters who have been excluded from NRC as eligible voters till tribunals hearing petitions decide upon them. “Until the time Foreigners’ Tribunals decide otherwise, all of them will be considered eligible voters,” he said.

Reiterating that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof, Sunil Arora lashed out at people expressing doubts over its integrity. “It (EVM) is maligned among the so-called elites. The common man has accepted it. It is only the sundry think-tanks and others who keep on raising this issue time and again for reasons best known to them. EVMs cannot be tampered with. It can malfunction but the instances are negligible but even there we have zero tolerance on the issue,” he said.

India will chair the A-WEB for the next two years. The two-day international conference hosted in Bengaluru saw over 50 countries participating to discuss electoral challenges in the age of social media and the need for new initiatives to deal with Information Technology in polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission One Nation One Poll
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp