Kannada scribe Nanjundaswamy bags G Santha Teacher Memorial Journalism Award

Published: 05th September 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

M Nanjundaswamy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: M Nanjundaswamy (27), a stringer with the Mysuru Bureau of popular Kannada daily Vijay Karnataka, has been selected for the 4th G Santha Teacher Memorial Journalism Award 2019. The award is instituted by Inspired Indian Foundation (IIF), a band of unassuming go-getters who find still greater fulfilment in celebrating the unsung heroes in our midst.

The award will be presented on October 19, 2019 in Bengaluru, during the 4th Guru Kalam Memorial Lecture being organised by IIF in association with Abdul Kalam International Foundation (AKIF), Rameswaram. 

The award carries a hand-crafted memento, a certificate of appreciation and a Rs 21,000 cash component. This year onwards, IIF will support the awardee in undertaking special assignments that would further the cause of unsung heroes. The awardee will also be a special invitee to various initiatives of the Foundation for the next year.

Rekha Satheesh, a Senior Chief Sub-Editor with The New Indian Express, Kochi, was the first recipient of the award in 2016, while Rajeev Kumar Mishra, a Chief Sub-Editor with the Bengaluru edition of Rajasthan Patrika, won the honour in 2017.

The award went to Jugal Purohit, a Senior Broadcast Journalist with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) India, in 2018.

This year, the jury included top aerospace and defence scientists, besides writers and teachers, in addition to the trustees of IIF. Nanjundaswamy was chosen from a list of four shortlisted journalists from across India who have been writing on a whole host of issues.

The award has been instituted in the memory of G Shantha, an English teacher hailing from Thalavadi in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Born in 1942, she dedicated her career to instilling in her young wards an unshakeable belief to chase their dreams wherever she taught, including at Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and Devasvom Board College, Thalayolaparambu, Kerala, and Mahatma High School for Girls, Chennithala, Kerala. She passed away in 2007 at the age of 65.

In addition to her services as a teacher, she worked selflessly to promote the English language among rural kids. She also found time to write short stories and poetry, without ever craving for the limelight.
 

Humble beginnings 

Nanjundaswamy was left with a deformed left hand owing to the misfortune of delayed childbirth. However, this did not deter him from pursuing his dream to become a journalist. Born to farmer couple Madashetty and Bhagyamma in Belathur, a remote village in Chamarajanagar near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, Nanjundaswamy has been working as a stringer with Vijay Karnataka for the last two and a half years.

Having completed his primary and pre-university education from the Mahadeshwara Math institutes in Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar, Nanjundaswamy and his family shifted to Mysuru in order to ensure he had access to quality education. While his father took up masonry work in Mysuru, his mother used to work as a house help to make ends meet. His elder brother Umesh works as a crop surveyor. 

After the family moved lock, stock and barrel to Mysuru, Nanjundaswamy enrolled at Maharajas College to pursue his BA in Journalism. Stirred by the decisive role the media plays, Nanjundaswamy enrolled at the University of Mysore for his Masters in Communication and Journalism. After completing his masters, he joined Vijay Karnataka.

Nanjundaswamy has been reporting on civic issues, art and culture, science and technology, besides shining a light on the achievements of people with special needs.

Editors at Vijay Karnataka laud Nanjundaswamy as a hardworking journalist with an unwavering focus on the larger interests of society and an unflinching commitment to the core journalistic values. 

“We are aware of his humble background. Being a quick learner, he has filed many good stories in a short period since joining us. He is always around to pick up any assignments,” says one of his Editors.
His series of reports on the crisis caused due to the dumping of garbage at Old Kesare area, on the outskirts of Mysuru, was well-received. 

“The series made an impact, forcing the government officials to look at alternatives to address the issue. His enthusiasm to get new stories and learn new things makes him a different boy from others,” says another Editor.

They say Nanjundaswamy never sought any concessions on account of his physical limitations and is always ready to pick up assignments in far-flung areas, often proceeding on foot to remote locations without a second thought. 
 

