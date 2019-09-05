Home States Karnataka

Provide victim-oriented justice, directs Karnataka HC

The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice HP Sandesh said compensation should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence.  

Published: 05th September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directing lower courts to provide victim-oriented justice by awarding appropriate compensation to victims, the Karnataka High Court issued certain guidelines to them and public prosecutors across Karnataka to ensure appropriate compensation to victims or their dependants suffering loss or injury due to crime.

The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice HP Sandesh said compensation should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence.  “While imposing punishment, courts should not only keep in view the rights of criminals, but also rights of victims and society at large,” the division bench said.
With this observation, the HC directed the trial courts to keep in mind the gravity of the offences, nature of injuries and the amount spent for treatment.

The HC said trial courts should consider the capability of the accused to pay the fine. “If the accused is capable of paying the fine amount, order for appropriate fine and compensation. If the accused is not capable of paying the fine, then direct the District Legal Services Authority to pay appropriate compensation with the corpus created by the state government,” it said.  

The HC issued this direction while allowing an appeal filed by the state and set aside the judgment dated Febraury 14, 2013 passed by the appellate court, which acquitted the accused Vishwanatha Devadiga and Bhavani Devadiga, residing at Kempaje Paper Mill, Hosabettu village in Mangaluru Taluk.

As the trial court failed to award compensation in this case, the HC directed the convicted persons to pay fine of Rs 55,000 each, as against only Rs 1,000 awarded by the trial court. However, the High Court reduced the sentence to six months from two years.

HC seeks state’s response on KC Valley project’s study
The Karnataka HC on Wednesday asked the state to submit its response with regard to the assessment of KC Valley project by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the direction during the hearing of PIL petition filed by one R Anjaneya Reddy questioning the KC Valley project which was expected to supply treated water from the city to Kolar and Chikkaballapur district to recharge the lakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp