Sporadic protests across Karnataka against Shivakumar’s arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public transport across some parts of the state were hit on Wednesday as protests against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate, disrupted normal life. Incidents of stone-pelting and torching of buses were reported in Bengaluru as well.

At Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru, miscreants torched a parked BMTC bus around 3 am on Wednesday. “The depot staff alerted the police and the fire station. A fire tender rushed to the spot. The bus has been partially burnt in the incident. We have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused persons,” the Kamakshipalya police said.

In another incident reported in Vyalikaval police station limits, unknown persons pelted stones at a private bus and escaped on Wednesday morning. Police said that the incident took place around 7.30 am, when the bus was coming from Yeshwantpur without passengers. Anticipating trouble, the police had deployed additional police forces at bus stations in and around the Kempegowda Bus Station. In all, 18 buses were damaged across the state.

In Bengaluru, protests were also held at Maurya Circle, Navarang Circle, Brigade Road, T Dasarahalli, KR Puram, Yelahanka and other areas.KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, who took part in the protest held at Maurya Circle, accused the BJP of vendetta politics.

“They are trying to intimidate political opponents by using agencies like CBI,ED and IT. The Congress party will support DK Shivakumar completely. Why there is not a single raid against BJP leaders, while many Congress leaders are targeted? Are all BJP leaders honest?,” he said.

In Challakere town, nine people including a civil police constable suffered burn injuries while trying to burn tyres on Wednesday. The injured were shifted to Challakere taluk hospital where they were given first aid. Among the injured, Shankarappa, who suffered injuries in the back, was admitted at Chitradurga district hospital for treatment. Congress workers at Chitradurga, Holalkere, Hiriyur, Nayakanahatti, Molakalmuru, Hosadurga and other parts of the district staged protests as well.

18 buses damaged in protests 16 buses of the Karnataka

State Road Transport Corporation had their windshields and other glass panels damaged, while two buses were burnt in Kanakapura on Tuesday. One bus was completely charred in the protests that erupted with the arrest of D K Shivakumar. “We are still calculating the cost estimates. Passengers have been affected however due to the stopping of services. A few employees have minor injuries,” said Managing Director of KSRTC, Shivayogi C.Kalasad.