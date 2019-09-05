TNIE lends a helping hand

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A truck-load of flood relief materials sent by The New Indian Express, Hyderabad branch, was distributed among the people in Athani taluk and Belagavi district, which were severely hit by the recent floods. Soon after the materials reached Athani on Wednesday, Tahsildar M N Baligar made arrangements to distribute the same.

The relief materials comprised bedsheets, groceries, footwear, clothing and many other household items. After receiving the materials, Baligar thanked TNIE for extending timely help to the needy.

While recalling the help rendered by TNIE in times of need, senior citizen Shashikant Hulkund, said, “TNIE came to the rescue of the kin of many soldiers who died in the Kargil War, and has also helped those affected by earthquakes in the past.’’