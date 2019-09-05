Home States Karnataka

TNIE lends a helping hand

The relief materials comprised bedsheets, groceries, footwear, clothing and many other household items.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A flood victim being handed relief material sent by TNIE in Athani I Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A truck-load of flood relief materials sent by The New Indian Express, Hyderabad branch, was distributed among the people in Athani taluk and Belagavi district, which were severely hit by the recent floods. Soon after the materials reached Athani on Wednesday, Tahsildar M N Baligar made arrangements to distribute the same.

While recalling the help rendered by TNIE in times of need, senior citizen Shashikant Hulkund, said, “TNIE came to the rescue of the kin of many soldiers who died in the Kargil War, and has also helped those affected by earthquakes in the past.’’

Karnataka floods TNIE
