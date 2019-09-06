‘Delivery of liquor will prevent drunk driving’

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Liquor shop owners in Dharwad city are thinking of providing liquor bottles at people’s doorsteps soon. The owners say that it will protect customers from heavy fines for drunk driving.A few such liquor shop owners have already started preparing their own web-based applications to facilitate customers. Soon, the owners will keep the proposal before the officers concerned to get permission.

The owners are confident of getting permission as the system is being implemented in Maharashtra and some other states. A wine shop owner said, such a plan was on the cards from the last few months.

“Earlier, we thought it would be impractical, but later when we studied about the service in other nations and saw a steady demand by the consumers for door-to-door service, it made us come up with the idea,”

he added.

Social activists expressed their anger and said liquor sellers are finding ways to increase their business by giving such facilities to the customers. People who fear to visit liquor shops will also get liquor. “While we are fighting to shut down liquor houses in residential areas, the Excise Minister thinking is quite the opposite,” an activist said.

No proposal for doorstep delivery: Excise minister

Bengaluru: Excise Minister H Nagesh has said there is no proposal before the government to introduce delivery of liquor to houses, in the state. The minister said his remarks on introducing mobile liquor units in remote hamlets has been misinterpreted. On Wednesday, Nagesh had reportedly told reporters that the government is planning to start delivery of liquor at home, which received a lot of criticism.

Sources from BJP said after media highlighted the issue, he was taken to task by senior ministers and the Chief Minister too. Later, he clarified, “If any demand or request related to liquor sale is made, it has to be brought to the Chief Minister’s notice. I cannot take the decision alone,’’ he said.