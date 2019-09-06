Denotification case: Karnataka court issues summons to HD Kumaraswamy, 15 others

By PTI

BENGALURU: A special court set up to try public representatives has issued summons to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and 15 others in a case of alleged illegal denotification of land meant for a state government project.

The court asked Kumaraswamy and others to appear before it in person on October 4.

The matter pertains to the alleged illegal denotification of three acres and 34 guntas of land in Halage Vaderahalli village here. One acre is equal to 40 guntas of land.

The land was meant for developing Banashankari fifth stage layout in Halage Vaderahalli, which Kumaraswamy had allegedly denotified illegally.

Petitioner Mahadeva Swamy of Chamarajnagar has alleged Kumaraswamy had illegally denotified the BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority) land before stepping down as chief minister in 2007.

Swamy had lodged a complaint in 2012 with the Lokayukta, following which the Lokayukta police registered a case and started investigation but six months ago, when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, the police filed a 'B' Report in the matter with the Lokayukta special court.

A 'B' Report seeks court directions for closure of the case on grounds of absence of evidence to prosecute the alleged offender.

Swamy had moved the court, opposing the filing of the "B Report" and the special court issued summons to Kumaraswamy and 15 others on Wednesday, after adjudicating Swamy's protest application in the matter.