JDS candidate for Hunsur bypolls sure to lose: GT Devegowda

On Thursday, Devegowda said that Kumaraswamy had asked his son Harish Gowda to contest from Hunsur.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and JDS leader GT Devegowda on Thursday took a stance against his party and said that the party candidate for the by-elections from Hunsur constituency will lose the elections. Devegowda is currently at loggerheads with his party leaders and said that the Congress candidate had the better chance of winning the seat. Former JDS state president A H Vishwanath was elected from Hunsur last year but was disqualified during the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government. 

On Thursday, Devegowda said that Kumaraswamy had asked his son Harish Gowda to contest from Hunsur. “I am not in favour of this however as my son can contest from Chamundeshwari instead,” he said. He has recently drawn criticism from his party for his bonhomie with the BJP. 

He said on Thursday that he was happy to have not found a spot in the party hierarchy. “Sa Ra Mahesh (Devegowda’s bete-noire) is known for his organisational skills and is more experienced than me. I wish them good luck,” he quipped before going on to say that his time in the Kumaraswamy cabinet had been full of suffering and pain. 

Devegowda made the Higher Education minister in the previous coalition government, had repeatedly expressed his unhappiness with the portfolio. “But I still made honest efforts to make Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister and also to save the government till the last minute,” he said. 

