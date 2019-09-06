Lovestruck husband's airport stunt lands him in jail

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A love-struck young businessman’s attempt to see-off his pregnant wife bound for Jeddah saw him ending up on the wrong side of the law. The man had edited a printout of his wife’s air ticket so that he could accompany her till the check-in area at Kempe Gowda International Airport to say his sweet goodbyes. But he was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force for unauthorised entry inside the airport just when he was reaching the exit gates, and is now in jail.

According to airport police, on the night of September 1, Waseem Mohmand, a Yemeni national who has been residing in the City for over 8 years on a business visa, visited the airport to see off his wife. She was flying by Saudi Airlines (flight no. SV 867) to Jeddah, which was scheduled to depart by 9.25 pm. “He managed to somehow edit a printout of the valid ticket (No. 0652117630437) and add his name along with hers as passengers,” a top CISF officer said.