Rain disrupts normal life in Kodagu district 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday night, resulting in small landslides and causing damage to properties. Rivers across the district are flowing above the danger mark submerging farmlands. The district, fortunately, saw some respite from the continuous rainfall post noon on Thursday. Small landslides were witnessed on Jodupala Road that blocked traffic for some time.

The landslides were cleared and the traffic resumed. A house collapsed at Muvathoklu village in Madapura. However, no casualties were reported. Bhagamandala road was flooded on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, several villages, including T Shettigeri, Birunani, Hudikeri and Srimangala villages in South Kodagu received 4 to 6 inches of rainfall.