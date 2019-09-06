Replace garlands with donations, ministers tell supporters

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Charity now begins at the minister’s door in Vidhana Soudha. At least six BJP ministers, in an attempt to break from tradition, want no flowers and bouquets from visitors dropping in to congratulate them. Instead, they say, pop in some cash into their donation box, and it will be used for flood relief. Soon after he took oath as minister on August 20, Jagadish Shettar tweeted, appealing to supporters to drop the flower baskets and donate books. These would be given to schoolchildren who had lost their bags and books in the flood.

The others who have boxes at the ready are Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, CM’s secretary Vishwanath and a few others.

CT Ravi put up a sticker on the door of his room (No. 344) seeking donations, after he took charge last week. Ravi told TNIE that the ministers had done this on their own. “The idea of this box is to involve people to contribute and do their bit for society. I have requested people who come to my office not to bring garlands or bouquets, but to donate money for flood relief. Some people do follow this and put money into the box, others continue to bring garlands. I ask them to put in some cash, and only then accept the garlands. It doesn’t matter how much they give,” he said.

Ravi said the joy of giving and receiving flowers is but ephemeral, and the fragrance lasts but a day. But even a small amount of money goes a long way when there is a natural calamity. “I shall keep this box for a few days, then put in my own donation and give it to the CM’s Relief Fund,’’ he added.

As the donation boxes fill up, drop by drop, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is appealing to industrialists and private companies to donate for the relief fund to rebuild villages, and repair damaged roads and houses. The Congress, meanwhile, has kept up its protests against the state government, demanding that it pressure the Union government to release Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to Karnataka on Friday, the state government is likely to explain the ground situation to him, and urge him to release funds. Though Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Amit Shah visited the state, there has been no major contribution from the Union government so far.