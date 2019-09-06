Home States Karnataka

Replace garlands with donations, ministers tell supporters

Charity now begins at the minister’s door in Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B Sriramulu appeals for flood relief instead of garlands, in Bengaluru on Thursday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By  Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Charity now begins at the minister’s door in Vidhana Soudha. At least six BJP ministers, in an attempt to break from tradition, want no flowers and bouquets from visitors dropping in to congratulate them. Instead, they say, pop in some cash into their donation box, and it will be used for flood relief. Soon after he took oath as minister on August 20, Jagadish Shettar tweeted, appealing to supporters to drop the flower baskets and donate books. These would be given to schoolchildren who had lost their bags and books in the flood. 

The others who have boxes at the ready are Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister CT Ravi, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, CM’s secretary Vishwanath and a few others.

CT Ravi put up a sticker on the door of his room (No. 344) seeking donations, after he took charge last week. Ravi told TNIE that the ministers had done this on their own. “The idea of this box is to involve people to contribute and do their bit for society. I have requested people who come to my office not to bring garlands or bouquets, but to donate money for flood relief. Some people do follow this and put money into the box, others continue to bring garlands. I ask them to put in some cash, and only then accept the garlands. It doesn’t matter how much they give,” he said. 

Ravi said the joy of giving and receiving flowers is but ephemeral, and the fragrance lasts but a day. But even a small amount of money goes a long way when there is a natural calamity. “I shall keep this box for a few days, then put in my own donation and give it to the CM’s Relief Fund,’’ he added. 

As the donation boxes fill up, drop by drop, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is appealing to industrialists and private companies to donate for the relief fund to rebuild villages, and repair damaged roads and houses. The Congress, meanwhile, has kept up its protests against the state government, demanding that it pressure the Union government to release Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief. 

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to Karnataka on Friday, the state government is likely to explain the ground situation to him, and urge him to release funds. Though Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Amit Shah visited the state, there has been no major contribution from the Union government so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp