Rivers, dams overflow, trigger flood threat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spectre of devastation due to flooding is back to haunt people in many parts of the state with major rivers and dams brimming again owing to heavy rain in the catchment areas. The famed monuments of Hampi, which had faced the fury of the overflowing Tungabhadra river just a month ago, are again water-logged following release of water from the Tungabhadra dam. As reservoir has reached its full capacity, the dam authorities released 66,000 cusecs of water on Thursday.

A flood alert has been sounded yet again in the Krishna river basin following massive release of water from the dams in Maharashtra on Thursday. Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts had borne the brunt of the flooding just weeks ago and the villages are still picking up the pieces. On Thursday, a man was washed away in the overflowing Malaprabha near Ramdurg and efforts were on to trace him.

Down south, Kodagu district has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Tuesday night, resulting in minor landslides and causing damage to properties. Rivers across the district have also swelled to alarming levels even as farmlands were submerged underwater. People residing in Kushalnagar and Kudige are asked to stay on high alert as water level in River Cauvery has been increasing. Heavy rains have also been battering Shivamogga district for the last four days, including in the catchment areas of Linganamakki reservoir.