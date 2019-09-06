Sonia Gandhi terms DKS' arrest as ‘vendetta’

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command seems to be solidly backing beleaguered state leader DK Shivakumar who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case.

Party interim president Sonia Gandhi, who called up Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh on Thursday afternoon, termed his arrest as “political vendetta.’’

She also told Suresh that the party was with Shivakumar and also inquired about his health and treatment. Sonia, who had also met some senior Congress leaders from Karnataka in New Delhi a few days ago, is said to have spoken to them about Shivakumar and termed the developments as ‘unfortunate.’ Congress sources said Sonia also spoke to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on phone.

Congress workers continue protests

The party leader has been remanded to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media money-laundering case. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “The arrest of D K Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government using agencies like ED/CBI and a pliant media to selectively target individuals.’’ Shivakumar too had tweeted a video wherein he said, “Political vendetta has become stronger than law in this country.’’

The party leadership had expressed serious concern about Shivakumar’s health after he had complained of discomfort during questioning by the ED on Tuesday. He was subsequently been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital within hours of his arrest and kept there the whole night.

Meanwhile, angry party cadre in the state and Shivakumar’s supporters continued to hold protests in parts of the state, especially in Kanakapura and Ramanagara, against the BJP for indulging in ‘political vendetta.’ The protesters also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former ally, the JDS too has expressed support for Shivakumar with leaders like former CM HD Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda condemning the arrest as ‘political vendetta.’ Congress leader HK Patil had a word of caution saying, ‘’Politics should not creep into the affairs of investigative agencies as it can make justice a calamity.’’