Home States Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi terms DKS' arrest as ‘vendetta’

The Congress high command seems to be solidly backing beleaguered state leader D K Shivakumar who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case. 

Published: 06th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command seems to be solidly backing beleaguered state leader DK Shivakumar who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case. 
Party interim president Sonia Gandhi, who called up Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh on Thursday afternoon, termed his arrest as “political vendetta.’’

She also told Suresh that the party was with Shivakumar and also inquired about his health and treatment. Sonia, who had also met some senior Congress leaders from Karnataka in New Delhi a few days ago, is said to have spoken to them about Shivakumar and termed the developments as ‘unfortunate.’ Congress sources said Sonia also spoke to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on phone.  

Congress workers continue protests
The party leader has been remanded to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media money-laundering case. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “The arrest of D K Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government using agencies like ED/CBI and a pliant media to selectively target individuals.’’ Shivakumar too had tweeted a video wherein he said, “Political vendetta has become stronger than law in this country.’’

The party leadership had expressed serious concern about Shivakumar’s health after he had complained of discomfort during questioning by the ED on Tuesday. He was subsequently been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital within hours of his arrest and kept there the whole night.

Meanwhile, angry party cadre in the state and Shivakumar’s supporters continued to hold protests in parts of the state, especially in Kanakapura and Ramanagara, against the BJP for indulging in ‘political vendetta.’ The protesters also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former ally, the JDS too has expressed support for Shivakumar with leaders like former CM HD Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda condemning the arrest as ‘political vendetta.’ Congress leader HK Patil had a word of caution saying, ‘’Politics should not creep into the affairs of investigative agencies as it can make justice a calamity.’’  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Congress DK Shivakumar political vendetta
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp