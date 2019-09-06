Home States Karnataka

Three arrested in Karnataka village for illegal sales of endangered pangolins

Rural police station PSI B V Girish and team which led the raid were successful in seizing the endangered animals, that were unauthorisedly held by the three people.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Police Inspector B V Girish on a tip-off led the raid and was successful in nabbing the three accused. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga rural police on Friday seized two endangered pangolins when they were about to be sold near a petrol bunk at Guddada Rangavvanahalli village on Sholapur to Mangalore National Highway.

Rural police station PSI B V Girish and team which led the raid were successful in seizing the endangered animals, that were unauthorisedly held by the three people, identified as Venkatesh and Thippeswamy from Kudligi and Shankar of PT Hatti of Molakalmuru taluk.

Police Inspector B V Girish on a tip-off led the raid and was successful in nabbing the three accused who were involved in illegal transportation and sale of the wild animals and have been booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Girish said, "On a tip-off, we undertook patrolling in the region, till the accused arrived with the pangolins and we caught hold of them. During the seizure out of two pangolins one was alive and another was dead."

"We conducted the autopsy of the dead pangolin and disposed of the body according to the wildlife protection act. The other live pangolin was released in the forest. A complaint in this regard is registered at Chitradurga rural police station and the investigation is undertaken."

