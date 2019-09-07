Basava forums hail government for renaming Hyderabad-Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Many Basava organisations celebrated the state government renaming Hyderabad-Karnataka region as Kalyana Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board as Kalyana Karnataka Development Board, by organising Vijayotsava at Basaveshwar Circle on Saturday.

Office-bearers of various forums distributed sweets among people and garlanded the statue of Basaveshwara. Rashtriya Basava Dal president Basavaraj Dhanur described the state government's decision as historical and thanked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He demanded that the state government provide more funds for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Members of Rashtriya Basava Dal, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha, State Government Employees Association, Zilla Lingayat Samaj, Kranti Gangotri Akka Nagalambika Mahila and other organisations participated in the Vijayotsva.

They said Kalyana Karnataka was the workplace of social reformer Basaveshwar and Vachana writers in the 12th century and many organisations and leaders, especially late Mate Mahadevi, had demanded authorities to change the name of H-K region as Kalyana Karnataka.

Kushal Rao Patil Khajapur, Rajendra Gandage and Menaka Patil also spoke. Shivaraj Patil Atival, Siddayya Kawadimatt, Vivek Patne, Sanjeevkumar Patil, Basavaraj Jakka, Suresh Swamy and others were present.