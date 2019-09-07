BJP to start prep work for Karnataka bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To consolidate Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government’s position in the state assembly, the BJP state unit has decided to start preparations for the bypolls in 17 assembly segments.

The bypolls have been necessitated after the assembly Speaker disqualified rebel Congress and JDS MLAs. They have now challenged the disqualification in the Supreme Court and are waiting for the court’s verdict.

“The MLAs are fighting a legal battle in the court. It is not important who among them will join the BJP, but what is more important for us is to win those seats,” BJP state general secretary Aravind Limbavali told reporters after a core committee meeting on Friday.

The core committee also reviewed the ongoing membership drive and decided to launch a drive on Sunday to enroll “active members” across the state. The party has set a target of registering one lakh active members, two from each booth.

Apart from organizational issues, the core committee also discussed relief measures being taken by the state government in the flood-hit regions and decided that the party workers too will actively engage in the relief works, Limbavali added.