Cabinet approves relaxing of Solar Policy

This will enable parties to set up small solar parks with a capacity to generate 25 MW

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to amend the Solar Policy-2014-21. The amendment is being brought to enable setting up of small solar parks that can generate even 25 MW. Earlier, it was mandatory for solar parks to generate a minimum of 100 MW power.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said earlier, one had to produce 100 MW power from solar parks. “For this at least 500 acres is required and not many would come to start solar parks. We, therefore, decided to relax and make it 25 MW, which requires just 100 to 125 acres. By reducing the total power generation, land required will be less, so, we can expect more number of participants. Central government subsidy can also be available,’’ he added.

Madhuswamy also said earlier, people would take permission for solar parks and there were chances of misusing it. “Now we have made it mandatory to complete the solar power grid installation within 18 months from the date of approval. So, we can monitor and have control,’’ he added. The private companies that produce solar power can sell it to private parties or the government, he added.  

Filling of lakes
The Cabinet also approved the detailed project report for the replenishment of water in 43 lakes in Jagalur taluk of Davanagere district at an estimated Rs 660 crore.This apart, Rs 522 crore has been approved to fill 39 lakes, including 38 in Bharamasagara in Chitradurga. The water from Tungabhadra will be sent to these lakes. The Cabinet also approved filling up of the Tadagani lake in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district and other lakes at a cost of Rs 850 crore.

Salary revision for the police
The Cabinet has approved salary revision as per the 6th Pay Commission for the police. This will burden the government with Rs 637 crore.“In the upcoming cabinet meeting, we are also bringing salary revision for the fire and prison departments. This will be another Rs 49 crore burden on the government,’’ Madhuswamy said.

Support Price
Approval has also been given to constitute a Support Price Committee for agricultural crops. It will now be up to the discretionary powers of the Chief Minister who will be heading the committee.

Modi lands in Bengaluru for date with the Moon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and was received by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the airport. Modi is in the city to witness Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ attempting to make a soft landing on the lunar surface in the wee hours of Saturday. He will witness the event at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near Peenya.

