Dr Sudhakar was nominated without following norms: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that Dr K Sudhakar’s nomination as Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman prima facie creates doubts, whether the procedure is followed, was as per the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the state government to explain why the condition of ‘post facto’ approval was not in the notification issued for his nomination and was given two months after the nomination.

Sudhakar had taken charge on June 20, but the government was given ‘post facto’ approval on September 3, 2019, after the court issued a notice to the government and asked for the original records of nomination. The court said that the nomination was made without following norms and a fresh process has to be initiated.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by R Anjaneya Reddy from Chikkaballapur questioning the nomination of Dr Sudhakar.