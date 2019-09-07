IAS officers’ transfer: C Shikha is new BMTC chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government issued orders to transfer several IAS officers on Friday. Bengaluru city has got women IAS officers for two key posts.

C Shikha has been posted as Managing Director (MD) of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), replacing N V Prasad. Shikha is also placed in concurrent charge as MD, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation. The other woman IAS officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as MD, Bengaluru Smart City Corporation Limited, which was lying vacant.

Senior IAS officer Rajkumar Khatri has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education. Amlan Aditya Biswas has been posted as Regional Commissioner, Belagavi Division and is also placed under concurrent charge as Commissioner, Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot.

A B Ibrahim has been transferred as Secretary, Minorities Welfare department and has been given the additional charge as Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology department. Arundathi Chandrashekar has been posted as Director, Women & Child Development Department replacing K Leelavathy, who has been posted as Director, Department of Employment for Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

Anirudh Sravan has been posted as Commissioner, Collegiate Education while K Srinvas is the new Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports Department. K G Shantaram has been posted as Commissioner for Labour, Benglauru, while M R Ravi Kumar has been posted as MD, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd. Salma K Fahim as MD of Hutti Gold Mines Company Ltd.