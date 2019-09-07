Karnataka tourism dept to set up yoga centre in J&K

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to boost tourism in Karnataka, the state Tourism Department is planning to start a yoga learning centre in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after the Union government nullified Article 370 of the Constitution.

To start with, the department is planning to start hotels in the Valley. These will be set up by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and people going to the Valley can book rooms from Karnataka itself. Priority will be given to tourists from Karnataka.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi told TNIE: “Karnataka, especially Mysuru, has become a popular hub for yoga. People from other states and countries come to Karnataka to learn yoga. By setting up a yoga centre in the Valley, we can woo tourists from around the world to Karnataka. This is an initial plan. We will soon bring this to the cabinet and get its approval in the coming days,” the minister said. He added that this will help increase footfall in Mysuru and other places.

“Karnataka is also a cultural hub just like Jammu and Kashmir. We will set up a cultural exchange centre which will benefit both the Valley and Karnataka. It’s a win-win situation. We will also have a tourism information centre where we will display details of various tourist places through pictures, booklets and other media,” he added.

The Maharashtra government was the first one to decide on building resorts in Jammu and Kashmir and in Ladakh.