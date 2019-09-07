Krishna won, now BSY longs for lucky bungalow

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Things don’t come easy to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. After a decade-long struggle and some adroit jugglery, he managed to get hold of ‘Krishna’, the Chief Minister’s office on Kumara Krupa Road. But even after 40 days of ascending the Karnataka gaddi, he is yet to move into No. 2, Race Course Road, his old lucky bungalow.

The hurdle here is former tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh, who continues to occupy the bungalow now allotted to Yediyurappa. Mahesh doesn’t intend to up and off very soon either, though he did say he could vacate it within a week.

The Race Course Road bungalow has worked like a lucky charm for Yediyurappa. He shifted here in 2006 as leader of the opposition, and went on to become finance minister and DyCM in the coalition government with the JDS.

In 2008, he became Chief Minister for a few days, and in 2009, took oath as Chief Minister when BJP came to power with a full majority. When BJP lost power and Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister, the then forest minister Ramanath Rai occupied the bungalow, and in 2018, Sa Ra Mahesh moved in. Ever since he took oath as CM on July 26, Yediyurappa has had one wish: to move back into his old home. He sent many emissaries, including his adviser M Lakshminarayana, to request Mahesh to vacate the bungalow, but the JDS leader has not obliged.

When contacted, Mahesh said that according to rules, he can stay here for 60 days, for free, after losing power and position, and another six months by paying rent, which is Rs 35,000 per month for this bungalow. “That doesn’t mean I am going to stay here that long, I will vacate within this week, why should I stay here?’’ he asked.

In June 2018, Yediyurappa, who was opposition leader, had appealed to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services to allot him his lucky house. Instead, he was allotted No. 4, Race Course Road. A miffed Yediyurappa rejected it and continued to stay at his Dollar’s Colony house.



“Yediyurappa had also appealed to Kumaraswamy to allot the house to him, but his request was not entertained, and Mahesh was allotted the house. Now, times have changed. Yediyurappa is the CM and has the authority to finalise things. He wanted to shift on Ganesha Chaturthi, but Mahesh has not vacated. Hopefully, the CM will get his favourite place soon,’’ BJP sources said.

It’s not just the bungalow. Yediyurappa, who had changed his spelling to Yeddyurappa in 2007, changed it right back to Yediyurappa a few weeks ago, on his astrologer’s advice. His cabinet ministers, who waited for close to a month to take oath, and then another week to get their portfolios, are still waiting for their official bungalows as some former ministers of the coalition government are yet to vacate them. Siddaramaiah, who is staying at Cauvery after KJ George stepped down, continues to occupy the bungalow in the name of “interim opposition party leader”. The name board outside Cauvery has only Siddaramaiah’s name, but no designation. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is said to have laid claim to Cauvery, but has been given No. 1, Kumara Krupa (East).

DPAR sources said there are 23 government bungalows in Bengaluru that are allotted to ministers, judges and government executives. Of these, Anugraha was allotted to the Lokayukta and another bungalow to the State Human Rights Commission chairman, a few months ago. Demand is high for Cauvery, Anugraha and Krishna. “When more ministers are inducted, it will create trouble,’’ sources said.

LUCKY DRAW

 Race Course Road: No 1 (R Ashoka), No 2 (BS Yediyurappa),

No 4 (JC Madhuswamy)

 Crescent Road: No 2 (Govind Karjol), No 3 (Jagadish Shettar)

 Kumara Krupa: No 1, East (Kageri), No 3, South

(Chairman Prathap Shetty)

 7 Ministers Quarters: No 1 (CT Ravi), No 3 (V Somanna),

No 6 (B Sriramulu)

 Sankey Tank Road: No 30 (CC Patil), No 31 (Kota Srinivas Pujari)

 Jayamahal Road: No 1 (Shashikala Jolle), B2 (Prabhu Chavan), B2A (Laxman Savadi)