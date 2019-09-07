Home States Karnataka

Money laundering case registered against KJ George

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS), a political party, registered a case against Congressman KJ George in a money laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

Published: 07th September 2019 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

Stating that its objective was purely to tackle corruption, party president Ravi Krishna Reddy accused George of holding properties in India and abroad worth millions of dollars.
Stating that its objective was purely to tackle corruption, party president Ravi Krishna Reddy accused George of holding properties in India and abroad worth millions of dollars.

The complaint stated that his properties are situated in Manhattan and other areas in New York. It also stated that the former minister’s earnings are insufficient to purchase these properties, which are among the costliest real estate in the world.

KRS General Secretary Deepak told The New Indian Express that party members “were not aware of the corruption. He had submitted his statement of assets and liabilities thrice to the Lokayukta, but not to the Election Commission. It was with great difficulty through RTI that we received those documents and found that he has invested in properties which are owned by his family as well”.

“However, we have not found any other politician associated with KJ George in this corruption,” Deepak added.

Ravi Krishna submitted the complaint with over 20 documents as proof, including affidavits, mortgages and properties owned by the politician and his family.

