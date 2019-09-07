Home States Karnataka

No plans of state cabinet expansion as of now: Karnataka BJP

Though there are 16 vacancies in the 34-member ministry, the government is busy with flood relief works and in implementing the budgetary schemes.

Published: 07th September 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

PTI5_19_2018_000084A

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in a hurry to again expand the Karnataka cabinet now as it is in the midst of providing relief to the flood-hit people in two-thirds of the state besides stepping up governance, a party official said on Saturday.

"There are no plans to expand the cabinet again in the immediate future though there are 16 vacancies in the 34-member ministry, as the government is busy with flood relief works and in implementing the budgetary schemes," party's state unit spokesman G Madhusudana told IANS here.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had expanded his cabinet on August 20, inducting 17 ministers, including three Deputy Chief Ministers, and had allocated portfolios on August 26, a month after he assumed office on July 26 for the fourth time in 12 years.

"The government has been set in motion and the state administration is busy providing relief to the flood victims and improving the situation. Further cabinet expansion will be taken up later as the party and the Chief Minister are in a hurry now," asserted Madhusudana.

Terming reports in a section of the media that two more Deputy Chief Ministers will be inducted soon as speculative, the spokesman said the party's state unit had no direction from its high command on such a move, as its national leaders have also been busy with other developments.

"With the festival season on the anvil and the state government focusing on development programmes, there is no pressure on the Chief Minister to expand the cabinet or induct two more Deputy Chief Ministers now," reiterated Madhusudana.

"The party's high command has given free hand to the Chief Minister to decide on the next cabinet expansion and whom to induct and when. There is no pressure on him from within the party or from outside on designations or portfolios to be allocated," he added.

Last week, three-party legislators were allocated new portfolios -- Balachandra Jarkiholi was made the Chairman of the state-run Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), while SR Vishwanath and Renukacharya were appointed as political secretaries to the Chief Minister with cabinet status.

Asked if the party was waiting for the Supreme Court ruling on the disqualification of the 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators for the second cabinet expansion amid speculation that some of them could be inducted into the ministry for having paved way for the party's return to power in the state, the spokesman said there was no 'quid pro quo' between the party and them for such a favour.

"You should ask them why they resigned from their Assembly segments, what were the reasons behind revolting against their parties and if there was or is any deal with our party for their decisions. It will be a different matter if they get relief from the apex court, join our party and contest the bye-elections, if held, on our party symbol and win," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Milk Federation Karnataka cabinet expansion Karnataka BJP G Madhusudana BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp