Supa Dam will not be lit up this year

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Earlier instances of drone cameras being used to capture the beauty of Supa reservoir when illuminated, has forced reservoir management officials to think twice before illuminating the dam this year.

Following heavy rainfall in Kali catchment area, water in the reservoir, near Ganeshgudi in Joida taluk, has reached a maximum level of 564 metres. Last year, when the reservoir had reached its maximum level, the water was released from the main gate and was illuminated with the tricolour. Tourists from Dandeli, Dharwad, Khanapur, Karwar and other places came to witness this spectacle. However, this time following security reasons, dam authorities will not be illuminating the reservoir despite discharging water.

A senior officer said, “There are a number of resorts downstream the reservoir and many of them have their own drone cameras. When the reservoir is illuminated, they fly their drone cameras. Such drones may capture sensitive areas of the reservoir and it would pose a big task to security personnel to keep tab on the drones, that too in the evenings.”

The suspected movement of terrorists in South India and an alleged satellite call made from the forest near Kaiga Atomic Power Station are some other factors behind the officials’ decision.