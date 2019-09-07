Water level continues to rise in Hampi

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Most of the monuments in Hampi continued to remain inundated on Friday with the release of more water from the Tungabadhra Dam. Virupapura Gadde has been cut off owing to the heavy water current and the Hampi police have taken additional security measures near the Kodandarama Temple and adjoining places.

Police have been told to ensure that no tourist enters the river. The inflow into the TB Dam, which was over 50,000 cusecs on Thursday, increased to 70,000 cusecs on Friday. By evening, over 72,000 cusecs of water was released into the river through the 28 of the 36 crest gates.