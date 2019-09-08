BJP leader equates rebel legislators to freedom fighters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s political secretary and senior BJP leader MP Renukacharya on Saturday made a controversial remark by comparing the rebel Congress and JDS leaders’ decision to leave the previous coalition government with that of the sacrifice made by freedom fighters.

Referring to the political situation in the state before the BJP formed the government to that of a freedom struggle, the former minister said the party was able to form the government only because of the “sacrifice made by the rebel Congress and JDS MLAs”.

Congress leader V S Ugrappa slammed Renukachayra for his statements. “The BJP leader has insulted freedom fighters by issuing such statements,” Ugrappa added.