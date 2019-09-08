Chandrayaan-2 setback won't affect future missions: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

By PTI

VADODARA: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala said the lander setback in the Chandrayaan-2 project will not have any effect on future space missions of the country.

Speaking late Saturday night here, he said the country was proud of its scientists and stood solidly behind the Indian Space Research Organisation.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan-2 had lost communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.

On Sunday, ISRO chairman K Sivan said the lander had been located on the lunar surface, adding that "it must have been a hard landing".