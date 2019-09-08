Even if party offered me CM’s post, I would have quit: Madhuswamy

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Four-time MLA JC Madhuswamy has a reputation as a simple and down-to-earth man. His elevation to BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet might have come as a surprise to some, but definitely not to Madhuswamy himself, who says his loyalty to Yediyurappa could not be questioned. “If we run the government legitimately, there will be no problems,” Madhuswamy remarked, in an interview with Devaraj B Hirehalli for The New Sunday Express. Excerpts

You are a first time minister. Challenges?

Dealing with bureaucracy is not a problem if everything is dealt with legitimately. Take the example of dealing with floods. All officers were cooperative. Everything depends upon leadership and the quality of the leader.

As law minister, what are your priorities?

Strengthening of infrastructure is the topmost priority following the need. We have already given approvals for the development of infrastructure in the city civil court in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs. 32 crore. We will consult judges and think of reforms and changes.

Your solution to reducing pendency of cases?

Pendency of basic cases has been reducing. We need to take these up one by one. According to my information, lawyers at courts in mofussil areas do not have enough cases.

Are you against the debt-free act?

I had objected to the bill, but now cannot oppose it since it has become an act. Before enactment, one should have thought of the repercussions and conflicts as both lenders and borrowers will move the courts.

As farmer-turned-politician, your plans for the farming sector?

I will focus on canal irrigation to draw water to sub-reservoirs. We will clear all canals of silt and ensure the free flow of water.

Are you now transformed into a high command’s man?

I am a BJP man, just like Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and B S Yediyurappa. No one can question my integrity as a Yediyurappa loyalist. I am not a backstabber. Even if the party high command offered me the CM’s post, I would have resigned instead.

Your take on Congress and JDS accusing your party of vendetta politics?

It’s a natural process and every case is dealt with according to the procedure, even for the ED questioning D K Shivakumar. The law will take its own course.

How do you see yourself doing good for Karnataka?

One has to respect and protect the language and culture of the land. Those who have fought for this, if their struggle is genuine, we will see to it that the cases against them are withdrawn. For genuine struggles for these goals, it cannot be considered a criminal act, though it is against the existing laws, it is our duty to close the cases.