Govt will rehabilitate all flood victims: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has assured people of flood-affected areas that his government will ensure complete rehabilitation of all once the ongoing survey of losses is complete. He added that the government has already provided temporary relief to people affected by the disastrous floods in various parts of the state. He was touring flood-affected villages in Belagavi district on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after reviewing the multi-village scheme and crop damages near Manjari bridge, he said Rs 10,000 relief fund to each of the families affected by floods had been provided without asking for any documents from the beneficiaries.

A hectic survey of the losses and damages was taking place across the flood-ravaged areas, he said adding that based on the survey report, the government would take up rehabilitation of all the affected families.