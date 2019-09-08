Had no intention of quitting Congress: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While claiming that he decided to resign as MLA along with 20 others apprehensive of the “hostile atmosphere in the coalition government”, disqualified Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said the party recognised only “puppet-leaders and not loyal workers like him”.

Addressing a Sankalp Samavesha, which he held in Gokak on Saturday, Ramesh said the decision by former Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar to disqualify him and the 20 others as “illegal”. “Whatever was the order of Ramesh Kumar, I can contest the election to the assembly even if it is held tomorrow,” he said.

Ramesh claimed that he was not at all involved in Operation Lotus as alleged by many. He said, “It was Satish Jarkiholi (his brother) and another Congress leader M B Patil who conducted Operation Lotus and not me. I did have many MLAs with me at that time, I never had any intention to defect to other parties quitting the Congress.’’

Meanwhile, his brother and former minister Satish Jarkiholi said “He is conducting a political convention instead of listening to the problems of flood victims.” When asked if Gokak constituency will become a battle ground for the Jarkiholi brothers in the byelections, he said, “Yes, war will happen in our family”.