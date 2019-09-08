Kaiga atomic station gets eco clearance

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Amid ongoing protests and objections, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has given its environment clearance for the proposed expansion of Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS). If things goes according to plan, an additional 1,400 MW power will be generated by Kaiga from 2026.



Along with the clearance, MoEFC also put 17 specific conditions and 19 general conditions including periodic health survey of people living around Kaiga, and more.