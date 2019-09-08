Home States Karnataka

Lucky laddoo went under hammer for Rs 5.6 lakh

Muthyala Ramana Reddy and his wife with the massive 6-kg laddoo

BENGALURU: It’s a sacred laddoo, especially for Muthyala Ramana Reddy, a city builder. It’s no ordinary laddoo: Made by 50 halwais, it weighed a massive 6kg and sat round and fat at the Ganesha pandal set up by the Navodaya Geleyara Balaga (NGB) in Nagawara. And when it went under the hammer, it fetched NGB a whopping Rs 5.60 lakh. The bidder was Reddy.

This is not Reddy’s first auction. Last year, he had paid Rs 3.65 lakh. For the past 30 years, NGB has been celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi in a grand manner. Before the immersion of the idol on the fifth day, the authorities have been putting up the giant laddoo for auction for the past four years, and many people from across the city bid for it. The belief is that the laddoo brings prosperity to whoever wins the bid.

Bidding began with a base price of Rs 50,000 and kept increasing, but the moment it touched Rs 3 lakh, an intense rivalry started up between Rajendra Reddy, another builder, and MC Srinivas, a BJP leader, as they kept upping their bids to procure the laddoo. Ramana, who was part of the proceedings, then bid a straight Rs 5.60 lakh, and the hammer went down on a count of three.

Ramana, 60, said he wanted to procure the laddoo because it brings him luck and prosperity. In 2018, when he won the laddoo for Rs 3.65 lakh, it was one of the most happening years.

“The moment I got the Ganesha laddoo, all good things started happening to me and my family. My business also started flourishing. When I sprinkle the laddoo pieces on the foundation of my project, construction goes on fast and my houses sell quickly. It helped me build more projects,” he said.

Ramana has given the 6-kg ladoo to the halwai to make it into mini laddoos, which he will give away to the poor at temples. “It is important to think about the poor. Last year, I gave away a few laddoos to the poor and kept the rest. Even the money which had gone to the organisation was given to the CM’s Relief Fund for the Kodagu floods. This time, the organisation plans to complete a temple in Nagwara which is in an unfinished state,” he added.

“Earlier, we did not have the auction, but people started asking us to do puja for the huge laddoos, and put them up for auction. Last year, the laddoo was auctioned for Rs 3.65 lakh, and  we thought this year it will fetch Rs 4 lakh, but Rs 5.6 lakh is unexpected,” said Kiran Kumar, a member of NGB.As for Ramana, he wants to make the laddoo an annual habit. He claims that the laddoo is his favourite sweet.

