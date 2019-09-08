Home States Karnataka

No proposal to bar media at Vidhana Soudha: CMO

The state government is said to be contemplating imposing certain restrictions on journalists visiting the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government is said to be contemplating imposing certain restrictions on journalists visiting the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. But the Chief Minister’s Office has rubbished this.

According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR) has proposed that only 150 journalists will be given passes to the state secretariat. As part of plans to issue passes to people who regularly visit the Vidhana Soudha, the department plans to issue ‘yellow passes’ to a maximum of 150 journalists recommended by the state Information Department, sources said.

It may be recalled that the Congress-JDS coalition government too had planned to restrict journalists from visiting offices of ministers and secretaries in the Vidhana Soudha and restrict them just to the media room. However, the proposal was dropped after the government was criticized for this.

On Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao criticised the BJP government’s plans to impose restrictions on the media. “Restricting media is not a good move,” the KPCC chief said.

However, a senior officer in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said there is no such proposal before the state government. “Even if the DPAR or any other department comes up with any such proposal, it will not be accepted and the government will not restrict entry of journalists,” said sources in the CMO.

