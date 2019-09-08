Home States Karnataka

Sindhu Rupesh takes charge as Dakshin Kannada dist DC

Newly appointed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh assumed charge on Saturday.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Newly appointed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh assumed charge on Saturday. Prior to this, Sindhu was the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat. The post fell vacant after 2009 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil tendered his resignation on Thursday.

All efforts made by Karnataka Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar T M to convince Senthil to reconsider his resignation proved futile.The government then posted 2011 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer Sindhu to Dakshina Kannada. She is the 129th DC of the district and the second woman officer to be posted after Ranjani Srikumar in 1989. This is the first time that both the DC and additional DC posts are held by women.

Sindhu had earlier served as assistant secretary in the Finance and Budget department, before she was posted as ZP CEO. According to the department of Personnel and Training Records, Sindhu graduated in electronics and communication engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University, where she bagged the 17th rank (pan India) and topped in the state’s administrative service exam.

