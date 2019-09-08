Home States Karnataka

Wait gets longer for GU, KUD to get V-Cs

The two varsities have remained without a vice-chancellor since mid-June and only have an acting V-C

Published: 08th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Wait for the appointment of vice-chancellors to Gulbarga University (GU) in Kalaburagi, and Karnatak University in Dharwad (KUD), will get longer as the state government has decided to reconstitute search committees with new nominees from both the varsities as well as a new new nominee from the Higher Education Department.

The two varsities have remained without a V-C since mid-June and only have an acting V-C.Speaking to The New Sunday Express, GU registrar Prof C Somashekhar confirmed the receipt of a letter from the government asking the university to nominate a fresh name to the search committee. He said there was no quorum in the Syndicate Committee which has to recommend a fresh name. Of the existing eight members in the said committee, the chairman is the acting V-C — Prof S P Melkeri — and member secretary is registrar Prof Somashekhar.

Both are aspirants for the V-C’s post. As a result, the committee cannot recommend a fresh name to the search committee.Prof Somashekhar said that the university has written to the government about this and requested to continue former V-C of Kuvempu University Prof C Venkataramanaiah as the nominee from GU.Meanwhile, KUD Registrar Prof Honna Siddartha told TNSE that his varsity would conduct a Syndicate Meeting soon and recommend a new name to the Search Committee.

After Karnatak University recommends the name, the state will nominate its members to the Search Committees (who will be the chairmen of the committees) and these search committees will recommend names for the V-C’s post  to the government.The government will send these recommendations to the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the Universities in Karnataka, official sources said.

One nominee from the government, one nominee from the University Grants Commission, one nominee from Governor and one nominee from concerned universities will be the members of the Search Committees and the nominee from the government will be the chairman of the said committee.

