Withdraw English medium govt schools, say writers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Kannada writers, led by writer and critic Chidananda Murthy, on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to withdraw the previous government’s order on English medium government schools.

Speaking on the occasion, writer Dodda Rangegowda said, “The previous government had ordered starting English medium in government schools. This order has to be withdrawn. Kannada is in a bad state with English usage. There is a need to save Kannada. We are not against English, but against English medium in government schools. There is no harm in English as one of the subjects.”

Prof Chimu said there are more students in private schools than in government ones. The government has to stress on Kananda medium schools in the private sector, he added.

Writer Go Ru Channabasappa said government schools should not experiment between Class one to 7. This should be made into a law also.

Yediyurappa assured them that he will consult education experts and take action.